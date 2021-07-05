TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,468 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 514,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 324,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,695,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.57 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

