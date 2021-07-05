TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,786 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 311,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 202.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $133.84 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.