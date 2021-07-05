Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teekay by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teekay by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Teekay by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TK opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Teekay has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

