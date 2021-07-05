Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 256.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 162,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

