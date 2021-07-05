Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:TDI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.22. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th.

