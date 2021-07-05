Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00853393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.29 or 0.08012919 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars.

