TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $43.95 million and approximately $3,790.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00133748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00166277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.58 or 0.99893767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 49,978,479,343 coins and its circulating supply is 49,977,750,235 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

