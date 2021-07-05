Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

AMOT stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

AMOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

