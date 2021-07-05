Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

