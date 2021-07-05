Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 963,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 1,365.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

INFU stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

