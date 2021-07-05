Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

