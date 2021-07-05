Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for about 1.5% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $646.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

