Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $15.12 Million Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. INDUS Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 4.44% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,979,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,595,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INDT opened at $65.74 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $507.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

