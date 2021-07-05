TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. TFI International reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $92.09 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

