The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 3,068,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $68,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

