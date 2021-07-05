The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

