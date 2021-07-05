The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

