The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SCHW stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

