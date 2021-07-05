The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.79.

Shares of COO stock opened at $407.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.60 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

