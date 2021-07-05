The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.79.
Shares of COO stock opened at $407.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.60 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.86.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
