The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.79.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $407.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $277.60 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.