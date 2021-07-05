The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 537,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

