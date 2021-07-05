The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €82.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

Covestro stock opened at €55.36 ($65.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 1 year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

