The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $40.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

NYSE:GS opened at $374.16 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

