The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

