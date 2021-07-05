The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

The Toro stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

