Toscafund Asset Management LLP Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises 12.1% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of First Citizens BancShares worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $24.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $817.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $854.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

