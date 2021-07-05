Toscafund Asset Management LLP Sells 3,905 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. BRP Group comprises 5.0% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BRP Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,590,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 465,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,817,000 after buying an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,410,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,145. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.