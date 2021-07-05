Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Update

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Towerstream stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $0.38. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221. Towerstream has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

