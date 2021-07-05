Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Update

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Towerstream stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $0.38. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221. Towerstream has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Towerstream
Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.