Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 2,377.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NYSE RIG opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last 90 days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

