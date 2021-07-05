Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,485. The firm has a market cap of $689.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

