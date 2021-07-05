Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $16.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.05 million and the highest is $16.70 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $66.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 1,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.