Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,124 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

