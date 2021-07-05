Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $103,510 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 429,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.