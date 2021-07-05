Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trustmark by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

