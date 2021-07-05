TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. 4,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

