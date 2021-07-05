Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $56.47. 3,932,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,942. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at $24,107,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,937.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,414 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.