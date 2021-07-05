TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $273,094.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,196,136,758 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

