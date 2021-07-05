Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post sales of $597.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

TWLO opened at $388.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.40. Twilio has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock worth $48,240,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

