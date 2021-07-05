Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,012 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 3.2% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

TWLO stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.68. The company had a trading volume of 826,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,506. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.