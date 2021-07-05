UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Carvana worth $46,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carvana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $312.08 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $18,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $183,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.80, for a total transaction of $14,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,396,303 shares of company stock valued at $385,775,314. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.