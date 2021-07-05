UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,659 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $60,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE:EMN opened at $116.71 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

