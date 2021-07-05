UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $45,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y opened at $677.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.38. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $467.55 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

