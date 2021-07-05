UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,196,213 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,196,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $54,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $92,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.