UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 48,159 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $57,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 130,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 133,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.