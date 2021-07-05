UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 650.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $153,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

