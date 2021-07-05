UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $53.45 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

