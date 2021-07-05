UBS Group AG Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 407,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

