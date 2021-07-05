UBS Group AG Sells 664 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

