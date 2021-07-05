UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Integer worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE ITGR opened at $95.34 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.