UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,651 shares of company stock valued at $832,599. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

