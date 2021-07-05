United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

